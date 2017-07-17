PHOTOS: Northern Lights in Western Washington

Skywatchers in Western Washington got to see the Aurora Borealis phenomenon, aka Northern Lights, early Monday morning.

We’ve received photos from Anacortes in Skagit County and Darrington in Snohomish County.

A geomagnetic storm brought the spectacular show to skies across the northern United States Sunday night and early Monday morning.

Energy from the geomagnetic storms diminished slightly before arriving in Western Washington limiting the light show.

Aurora Borealis happen when electrically charged electrons and protons in the Earth’s magnetic field collide with neutral atoms in the upper atmosphere, turning into a stunning show of lights.

The phenomenon is named after Aurora, the Roman goddess of dawn.