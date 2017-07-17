× Man who died on I-405 may have fallen from roof of car

KIRKLAND, Wash. — A man died after witnesses say he fell from the roof of a car on Interstate 405 early Monday morning in Kirkland.

Witnesses told Washington State Patrol troopers that they saw a man on the roof of a car and that he fell from the sunroof. This happened before 5:00 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-405 near NE 85th St.

The circumstances of the crash were not immediately clear. Troopers said the car left the scene but was later found at an apartment complex in Kirkland.

#Q13FOX @wastatepatrol is looking for anyone with info on a fatal ax that occurred this morning. A person may have been 'car surfing' pic.twitter.com/zOPVaxQVnN — Dante Jackson (@DJackQ13FOX) July 17, 2017

All lanes of southbound I-405 were blocked but have since reopened to traffic.

This is a developing story and will be updated.