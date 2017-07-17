Get a glimpse inside the immensely popular ‘Infinity Mirrors’ at SAM

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- The latest exhibition at Seattle Art Museum is so popular, advanced tickets sold out for the entire run before it even began. Fear not; same-day limited tickets are being released each morning, but it's first-come-first-served, so get there early!

The exhibition is Yayoi Kusama: Infinity Mirrors, a vibrant and energetic look at the 65+ year career of artist Yayoi Kusama, who at 87 years old is still creating art every single day. The exhibit itself includes her sculptures and other pieces, but the big highlights are the five mirror rooms, in which you can shut yourself all alone to experience her interpretation of infinity.

Check out the video to see for yourself- but of course, nothing compares to in-person. Day-of tickets will be released each morning throughout the remainder of its run at SAM, which ends September 10th. Click HERE for more details.