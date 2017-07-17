Ex-inmate misses job interview, takes dress shirt off his back to help driver in crash

WESTPORT, Conn. — A former inmate on his way to a job interview is being lauded for helping the driver of a car that flipped over on a Connecticut highway.

Aaron Tucker was traveling by bus through Westport Wednesday when he saw the crash and jumped off to help the driver.

“I asked the bus driver, ‘Are you going to help?'” he told WABC-TV. “He said, ‘No, and if you get out, I’m going to leave you.’ I seen the car smoking up, and the bus driver was still talking. The car started smoking, so I just ran out.”

Tucker, who lives in a Bridgeport halfway house, helped rescue the driver from the smoking car and wrapped his dress shirt around the man’s head to stop a wound from bleeding.

He tells WABC-TV it was “the right thing” to do.

“It’s all right to hear people saying I’m a hero, that’s their point of view,” he said. “But to me, if it happened again, I’m going to continue to do it, because it’s the right thing.”

The bus left the scene and Tucker missed his interview. But he says he’s since gotten other job offers.

A GoFundMe was set up to raise money for Tucker, who served nearly two years in prison on a weapons charge, and his 21-month-old son.