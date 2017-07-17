× Couple arrested for arson after two children die in Skagit County house fire

SKAGIT COUNTY, Wash. — Detectives arrested a man and a woman in a suspected arson that killed two young children in Skagit County.

A 6-year-old boy and an 8-year-old girl died in the fire, which broke out around 2:30 a.m. Saturday on Bay View Road near Mount Vernon.

According to probable-cause documents obtained by Q13 News on Monday, the children’s father told investigators he believed the fire might have been started by a couple who recently moved out of his house and had been threatening his family. He said one of the suspects showed up at the house about a week before the fire and said “I will sue you or burn your house down.”

“(Their mother) was saying ‘my kids are in the house, my house is on fire, and my kids are in there,’” neighbor Carol Eaton told Q13 News.

Eaton said she was home when her neighbor when the children’s mother ran over in shock, screaming and ringing the doorbell.

“She was totally in soot, black all over her face, some bleeding and stuff, her hands were bloody, I think from the glass when she was going out the window,” said Eaton.

Here's what happened, according to probable-cause documents obtained Monday by Q13 News:

A roommate who was also living in the home heard the fire, woke up and alerted the children's father. They tried to put out the fire while the mother ran to get the children. The mother said she tried to push open a screen to rescue the children, but fell through the window herself.

The fire was too dangerous for a rescue attempt, and the children were not able to escape.

The mother was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, where she was in satisfactory condition.

Authorities found the two suspects, who both agreed to an interview. They said they were asleep in their car from midnight until detectives arrived at 6:30 a.m.

Investigators noticed a gas can in the back seat of their car. They also said preliminary tests found that gasoline was used in the fire.

One of the suspects has a previous conviction for arson, in which she told authorities she set her ex-boyfriend's clothes on fire because he was cheating on her.

Both suspects are being held in the Skagit County Jail for investigation of two counts of murder and one count of arson.

Judge holds suspect on $2 million bail saying there is probable cause to hold her for arson #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/RpNoO0kaEl — Hana Kim (@hanamkim) July 17, 2017

2nd suspect now appears in court. Defense says evidence against client is "slim" #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/qV9rLq2HtO — Hana Kim (@hanamkim) July 17, 2017

Q13 News is not naming the couple because they have not yet been charged with a crime.