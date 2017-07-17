Bicyclist struck, killed after veering into path of pickup truck in Maple Valley, police say

MAPLE VALLEY, Wash. — A 54-year-old bicyclist was struck and killed by a pickup truck in Maple Valley on Monday after the bike rider “suddenly veered” into the vehicle’s path, the Washington State Patrol said.

The pickup was headed northbound on State Route 169 at 288th when the bicyclist, “on the right side, suddenly veered into the northbound lane and struck” the truck, the State Patrol said.

The deceased bicyclist was identified as Lei Hong, 54, of Maple Valley.

The cause of the accident was under investigation.