Two alarm fire near Mt. Baker

SEATTLE — Firefighters are still working on a building fire in South Seattle. This is just south of Interstate 90 near 22nd Avenue South and Massachusetts St. That’s in the Judkins Park neighborhood.

The fire started around 5:00 a.m. Crews say this two-alarm fire happened at an abandoned building and there are no injuries.

“We don’t that anyone is inside but we will conduct primary and secondary searches once the building is safe to enter,” said Kristin Tinsley, Seattle Fire Department spokesperson. “At this time we’re asking people to avoid this area, and we ask people in the immediate area to close their windows and doors to avoid smoke from coming into their home.”\

We are keeping an eye on this and will bring you updates as we get them.