Pro-SODO Arena candidates for Port of Seattle Commissioner in-studio on “Q It Up Sports”

Bea Querido-Rico, who is running for Port of Seattle Commissioner Position #1, and Brooks Salazar, who is running for Port of Seattle Commissioner Position #4, joined Q13 Sports Director Aaron Levine on "Q It Up Sports," to talk about their unique pro-SODO Arena platform. Both are in favor of a SODO Arena, as long as it is privately funded, and say the claims of an arena in the area threatening maritime jobs are untrue.

Both candidates are hoping to change the status quo when it comes to the Port of Seattle, which has been hampered by negative publicity stemming from illegal bonuses and the resignation of CEO Ted Fick. Interview above.