Police chase in Mill Creek ends in fatality

MILL CREEK, Wash. — A police chase in Mill Creek ended with a fatal car crash, and authorities say the pursuing officer may have run over the driver he was chasing after the driver was apparently ejected from his vehicle.

The chase began about 11 p.m. Saturday night, when the officer saw a vehicle speeding in the opposite direction. Authorities say he activated his lights, turned around and pursued it.

The Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team, which is investigating, says the officer lost sight of the vehicle when it went around a corner, but he struck something in the roadway, stopped and saw that the vehicle he had been pursuing had left the roadway and crashed.

The officer then found the other driver lying in the roadway. Authorities say the officer believed he may have struck the person with his police car.

There were no known witnesses.