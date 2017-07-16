More abuse claims against Seattle Mayor Murray surface

SEATTLE — Records thought to be destroyed are shedding new light on abuse claims against Seattle Mayor Ed Murray. According to the Seattle Times, an Oregon child-welfare investigator concluded that Murray sexually abused his foster son back in the 1980’s. That led officials to determine that Murray should “under no circumstances” be certified as a foster parent in the future.

A prosecutor withdrew a criminal case against Murray because the accuser had a troubled personality at the time. In a letter to the times by Murray’s Portland attorney, Katherine Heekin says Oregon’s Child Protective Services isn’t responsible for judging sex abuse cases, She writes that “law enforcement is responsible for determining whether or not a crime may have happened. Here, there was no indictment, no charges filed, no conviction, and no crime.”

Murray is quoted by the Times as saying ““I feel even more strongly that my statement was correct because (the criminal case) was withdrawn.”