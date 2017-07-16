Meet T-Bone! #WhyNotMePets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Meet T-Bone! This Rottweiler mix, 10, is a laid back dog who is looking for his very own active retirement home.

"He's just kind of an all-around dog who wants to sleep at your feet," said Amy Ferguson with Pawsitive Alliance. "If somebody works from home, he would be great for that because he would be a great companion to have and everybody loves him he's become a staff favorite."

Ferguson also said T-Bone came to the Everett Animal Shelter about two months ago, severely overweight, but he is down a few pounds and he is feeling much better.

"So he does have a little bit of arthritis, so as he gets more active and loses some weight, that will decrease so what he needs to do is go on walks several times a day for that," said Ferguson.

Since T-Bone is an older dog, which means he is on some medication for incontinence and a thyroid issue. Besides that, he is doing well. Ferguson would do best in a home without cats and as for dogs, he gets along with them.

If you're interested in adopting T-Bone, you can head to the Everett Animal Shelter or check out their website http://www.everettwa.gov.