× Car crashes through Federal Way building, injures one

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — A car crashed into a building in Federal Way Sunday injuring a woman who was inside.

South King Fire said the woman in her 50s suffered a leg injury. No word on if the driver was injured or why they drove into the building.

South King Fire tweeted a picture of the crash scene at 2:35 p.m. showing a car inside a room. We’re told the building at 1651 S. 308 Street is a church.

We’ll update this article when more information becomes available.

SKFR onscene of a vehicle into the building 1651 S 308 St, Federal Way. One occupant in building injured. pic.twitter.com/UgZkbY4h7W — South King Fire (@Southkingfire) July 16, 2017