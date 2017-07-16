Car crashes through Federal Way building, injures one
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — A car crashed into a building in Federal Way Sunday injuring a woman who was inside.
South King Fire said the woman in her 50s suffered a leg injury. No word on if the driver was injured or why they drove into the building.
South King Fire tweeted a picture of the crash scene at 2:35 p.m. showing a car inside a room. We’re told the building at 1651 S. 308 Street is a church.
We’ll update this article when more information becomes available.
47.325767 -122.311132