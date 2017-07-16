Electric cars have come a long way. But some still come with a steep price tag, so are they worth it?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

“There’s satisfaction knowing you’re leaving a tiny footprint on the planet,” says PEMCO service and customer operations manager Samantha Lewsley. “There’s also much less maintenance to a battery operated car compared to a combustion engine and you’ll be stunned at how quiet they are.” Lewsley says electric cars make sense in urban areas. But once you leave the city, you might have a tough time finding public charging stations.

As for the cost, Lewsley says there are some more affordable options like the Chevy Bolt EV. You can get federal and state tax breaks that bring down the cost. You'll also save money over time, since you won’t have to fill up at the pump.

So are electric cars worth it? Lewsley says they can be, especially if you live in the city. If you’re on the fence, you can always opt for a hybrid.