Some residents unaccounted for after fire engulfs Skagit County home

SKAGIT COUNTY, Wash. -- Several fire districts battled flames overnight and into dawn at a fully involved home on Bayview Road in unincorporated Skagit County Saturday morning.

A number of residents were taken to the hospital for medical treatment, but not everyone in the house has been accounted for, according to the Skagit County Sheriff's Office.

Police and fire crews arrived at the scene shortly after 2:30 a.m. and remained there until nightfall.

The cause of the fire has not been determined and an investigation is ongoing.

Authorities have not released the number of injuries in the fire or the status of those involved.

This is a developing news story.