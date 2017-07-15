× Several cougar sightings in Port Angeles, some area pets reported missing

PORT ANGELES, Wash. — Washington wildlife officials say they’ve received multiple reports of cougar sightings and missing pets on the west side of Port Angeles.

The Peninsula Daily News reported Friday the sightings have been isolated to that area of the city.

Washington state Department of Fish and Wildlife Kit Rosenberger told the newspaper that cougar sightings in the area are not out of the ordinary and that cougars typically will move along.

Rosenberger says officials are not currently trying to trap or relocate the animal, saying they are difficult to trap unless the carcass of a recent kill is found.

Resident Vera Phillips told the newspaper she knows of at least a dozen pets that are missing, including her cat.

Rosenberger says anyone who sees the cougar should call Fish and Wildlife at 877-933-9847.