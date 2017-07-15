× Mother of murdered son organizes march against gun violence

SEATTLE – Dozens of women and children took to the streets Saturday to denounce the recent gun violence in South Seattle.

Two men were shot near the Rainier Playfields this week – both of them died.

And Seattle Police said shootings across the city have spiked more than 30 percent this time of year compared to 2016.

Organizers for the “When Mothers Walk, Save Our Sons” march believes the community engagement could save their children from violence.

“I just want to say thank you for answering the call,” said organizer Kathei McCoy.

McCoy said she was compelled to put together the march after two men died in gun violence in South Seattle.

“I knew it was time to walk,” she said. "I knew it was time to gather black mothers in particular and walk with them through the neighborhood.”

About 50 black women met at South Shore School to begin the march – not in protest but in support of young black men who could find themselves in the midst of violence.

“To see so many young men die so young with such purpose and such promise is terrible,” said McCoy.

In the past week alone Seattle Police responded to the Rainier Playfields twice for shootings.

That’s when McCoy said the violence reminded her of her painful past.

“There were too many of our black sons dying at the time when my son died,” she said. “I believe that weekend three other young boys were killed.”

McCoy said her 19-year-old son’s murder was never caught. K’Breyan Clark was gunned down in the Central District in the spring of 2013.

“He meant everything to me and when he was killed a part of me died,” she said.

The mothers marched about 3 miles north bound on Rainier Avenue in solidarity against violence.

“I have a 13-year-old son,” said Mikia Cain. “I’m scared all the time when I send him off to school.

“As mothers we have a community to mother right now,” said Trina Baker.

McCoy said K’Breyan was the love of her life and her only child. But she refuses to believe his murder was for nothing.

“Through his murder I found a greater purpose for my life,” she said. “It is to teach black women and mothers so they can heal, so they can raise up their boys in a healthy way.”