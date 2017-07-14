WSP: Motorcyclist dies after crashing into back of car in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — A motorcyclist was killed after troopers say the rider hit the back of another vehicle.
According to Washington State Patrol trooper Brooke Bova, troopers were called around 11:30 a.m. to the northbound lanes of Interstate 5 near Berkeley Ave SW.
Bova confirmed on Twitter that the motorcyclist died at the scene. Firefighters and medics responded but were unable to save the rider.
No further details have been released.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
47.117250 -122.558316