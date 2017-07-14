× Teen arrested 3 months after hit-and-run killed 39-year-old Tacoma man

SEATTLE — The Washington State Patrol says authorities have arrested a 19-year-old Federal Way man in a fatal hit-and-run three months ago.

David Warren Marshall was booked into the King County Jail for investigation of vehicular homicide and arson following his arrest Thursday. He was also wanted on outstanding warrants for drugs and a felony weapons violation.

Investigators say Marshall was driving a Ford Crown Victoria that struck and killed 39-year-old Tacoma resident Christopher Stanley just before 4 a.m. on April 16. Stanley was struck as he and a friend were walking on the shoulder of Highway 167 at the Highway 18 interchange east of Federal Way after their vehicle broke down.

The Crown Victoria was later found burned out in Seattle.

The State Patrol declined to say how investigators linked Marshall to the crime. It was not immediately clear if he had obtained an attorney.