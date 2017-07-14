Pack your patience: Weekend road construction continues

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- We've gone nearly a month without rain. And for the sun-starved Pacific Northwest, that's a quite a stretch.

But no rain means at least one negative:

Roadway construction. LOTS of roadway construction.

Another weekend of traffic is on tap for Puget Sound roadways, with at least two major roadways undergoing construction.

Keep your mind focused on the week until Friday arrives? Good for you but now, take a look at the big projects & events happening this wknd. pic.twitter.com/rz5t384mQM — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) July 14, 2017

I-5 Paving Continues

Northbound Interstate 5 will have lane closures in SeaTac and Tukwila as paving continues between State Route 516 and 170th Street.

This is part of the on-going #ReviveI5 project.

Northbound I-5 will be reduced from five lanes to two lanes from 8 p.m. Friday, July 14, to 5 a.m. Monday, July 17.

Lane closures will start south of SR 516 on Friday night and north of Military Road starting at 12:01 a.m. Sunday.

Northbound I-5 will be reduced to one lane between 10:30 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Saturday.

From 8 p.m. Friday to 11:59 p.m. Saturday, the SR 516 and Military Road on-ramps and the South 188th Street off-ramp will be closed.

From 12:01 a.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday, the Military Road on-ramp and the South 188th Street on- and off-ramps will be closed.

520 Floating Bridge Westbound Closed

The SR 520 Floating bridge will be closed westbound from 11 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday. The closure is from 92nd Ave NE to Montlake Boulevard.

Drivers are encouraged to take I-90 or drive around the lake.

Tacoma I-5 Work

Changes on I-5 through Tacoma are still causing a bit of headache as drivers seemed to be a tad confused.

Barriers have gone up and the southbound lanes are split into two separate roads. The three left lanes go through traffic continuing southbound. The two right lanes are collector-distributor lanes for traffic exiting for I-705 into downtown Tacoma and SR 15.

Last week, northbound drivers were shifted into newly built lanes over I-705.

Thursday, Washington State Patrol Troopers stopped 16 cars in 30 minutes for unsafe lane changes due to cars cutting across the gore point. Troopers said to be aware of these new lane changes ahead of time so dangerous shifts aren't necessary.

Work is also scheduled for I-90 near Summit at Snoqualmie, and has been known to back up on weekends. The Seattle to Portland bicycle ride is also scheduled for this weekend.