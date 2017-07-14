One of the 15 Marines killed in military plane crash remembered by family, friends in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — One of the 15 U.S. Marines who died in a fiery military plane crash in Mississippi on Monday grew up in Tacoma and was remembered by one of his former classmates Friday.

A total of 16 people — 15 Marines and a Navy corpsman — died in the crash of a KC-130 transport plane Monday. The cause of the crash has not yet been determined.

One of the families affected is local — the wife, daughter, family and friends of 22-year-old Collin Schaaff.

Tono Saban remembers Collin from their days together at Franklin Pierce High School in Tacoma.

He talks about Collin in the video report above.