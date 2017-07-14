× Murder Mystery: Help Pierce County detectives find killer who hunted man inside home

WANTED IN PIERCE COUNTY —

Detectives say Mark Myers was found shot to death late last month in his home in University Place.

The say the killer struck sometime between 7pm on the night of Wednesday, June 21st and 11am the next morning.

Investigators say the house wasn’t ransacked and the killer came through a window. “We believe he was targeted,” said Pierce County Det. Ed Troyer. “This wasn’t a random burglar that went into a house and the neighbors don’t need to worry about it, but we do believe he was targeted. We don’t know who did it, so our detectives are looking for a motive. He was shot to death and somebody went in there intentionally to do that.”

If you know who murdered Mark Myers, or know anything at all that can help Pierce County detectives find his killer, call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS, or use the P3 Tips App to submit your information.

It’s anonymous — you never have to give your name — and a $1,000 reward is yours if your tip leads to an arrest and charges.