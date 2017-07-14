Man gunned down near same spot at Rainier Playfield where another victim died Sunday

SEATTLE — A man in his early 20s was gunned down Friday night near the same spot in south Seattle where another man was killed last Sunday, police said.

The latest shooting took place near the Rainier Playfield at 37th Avenue South and South Oregon Street.

Witnesses said a black vehicle pulled up and a gunman leaned out of a window and just started shooting.

Police said a man in his early 20s was hit and killed.

A police spokesman said they had only a “limited description on the vehicle.”

He declined to call it a gang-related shooting, but did not rule it out either.

Seattle police say that last Sunday, Angie Smith’s son Shamar was one of two men shot at the Rainier Playfield. The other man survived. Shamar, 32, did not.

“This is not a movie. This is reality and this is what happens,” Angie Smith said to Q13 News earlier this week.

Her reality is shaken now, piercing her semi-retirement in Arizona. On Wednesday, she was able to eke out a smile and a joke of the tough love leaving her son behind.

“I remember he said, ‘Mom, you’re really gonna leave me here?’ And I’m like, you’re a grown man. I’m like, you’re going to be OK. You’ve got family. You’ve got friends,” Angie recalls.

She said her son had outgrown gang-related stuff and she thinks that may have been why he was hit Sunday night.

“He wasn’t a target, but as a retaliation against other people,” Angie said.

There’s concern among police that there will be retaliation for this, too. Angie wants that cycle to end.

But it didn’t Friday night.