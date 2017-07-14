× Family-friendly weekend activities – July 14th to July 16th

Here are the local family-friendly weekend events for 7/14/2017 to 7/16/2017. For the full slate of things to do, head to Seattleschild.com

Mud and Chocolate Bite Size, Sat July 15 8 a.m. Robinswood Park

8:40 a.m. kids’ dash, 9 a.m. 3-mile. $32, $10 kids’ dash.

Mudandchocolate.com

Bird Focus: The Fledglings, Sat July 15 8-10 a.m. Seward Park Audubon Ctr

Ages 10 and older. Pre-register. $5.

http://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/2965961

All Day Game Day, Sat July 15 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Skyway Library FREE

https://kcls.org/locations/1541/

Seafair Indian Days Pow Wow, Fri July 14 4 p.m.-10 p.m. Sat July 15 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. Sun July 16 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Free on July 14. $5, free ages 11 and younger July 15-16.

http://www.unitedindians.org/seafair-pow-wow/

Adventure Playground, Sun July 16 1- 4 p.m. Deane’s Children’s Park. FREE

Ages 12 and older may play without a parent present if they have a signed permission slip. Open 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays and Sundays, through Aug. (closed July 2, 4, and 9); Sundays only in Sept. (closed Sept. 3). Donations accepted. Closed-toe shoes required.

http://www.mercergov.org/Page.asp?NavID=2768

Once Upon A Mattress, Sun July 16 2-4 p.m. Snoqualmie Falls Forest Theater

Running weekends thru Aug 13.

2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturdays, Sundays 2 p.m. $20, $18 seniors, $10 ages 5 to 12, free ages 4 and younger.

http://www.foresttheater.org