Charles Dickerson: Face full of tattoos makes wanted high-risk gang member easy to spot

WANTED BY DOC IN TRI-CITIES

Charles Dickerson — a.k.a ‘Small Man’ — is a high-violent gang member who’s breaking probation in the Tri-Cities on three felony meth busts.

His massive rap sheet also includes convictions for domestic violence assault, animal cruelty and multiple thefts.

He’s also got ink all over his arms and hands.

Department of Corrections officers say Dickerson was last living in Richland and has ties all over the Tri-Cities.

If you spot him or know where he’s hiding call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, or use the P3 Tips App to submit your information.