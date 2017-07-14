Body of missing Bellingham man found near Mount Baker

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — The body of a missing 79-year-old Bellingham man has been found off a road north of Mount Baker.

The Bellingham Herald reports (https://goo.gl/bLsZ7F ) the body was found Friday morning.

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office confirmed his identity as Dale Hanson.

Hanson’s daughter, Lori Shearer, says Hanson left home Wednesday in his pickup headed to the Lone Jack Mine area on Twin Lakes Road, a rough gravel road that runs along sheer cliffs at times.

Whatcom County medical examiner Dr. Gary Goldfogel says authorities found his body by a pickup that crashed over a cliff off Twin Lakes Road.

Sheriff’s officials said Hanson suffered significant trauma as a result of being ejected from the pickup.