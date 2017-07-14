Bizarre business burglars: Help ID crooks who breached warehouse perimeter; one armed with weapon

WANTED IN RENTON —

A burglar is caught on camera making a Renton business his playground for hours.

Watch the video below: After a suspect in a red hat cut a hole in the fence to get inside the grounds of Northwest Gourmet Food, he peruses the perimeter, shooting out several large industrial lights with a pistol detectives think is a BB or pellet gun.

And this is just one breach the business is dealing with. “Twice over the last couple of weeks, we’ve had people enter their yard and it’s just really peculiar,” says Renton Cmdr. David Leibman. “The first time was on July 2nd and it looked like somebody slit the fence and went inside the yard for about four hours. They ended up shooting a lot of the security lights out and then they left without taking anything. And then on July 8th, it looks like somebody else showed up, slit the fence again, came in for about five minutes and left again, so very peculiar.”

The second suspect struck at night.

The guy a week earlier hit in broad daylight — and he wasn’t alone – a photo above shows a woman standing on the other side of the fence at one point. Detectives say she was mostly stationed at a Jeep Cherokee they parked at the next door business. It’s really unique, because of the two large, bright orange gas cans tied to the rear of the roof — so somebody’s going to recognize their ride.

Northwest Gourmet Foods makes dressings and sauces for restaurants. Even though the burglars broke in when no one was around, the owners worry about their workers safety and have a message for the crooks: "Please don't come back,” pleads owner Jennifer Fallgreen. “We are local business owners trying to sell product and manufacture product and it has taken a lot of time to have to deal with this we just want to feel safe. Our employees want to feel safe.”

So let's help give them some peace of mind by getting the suspects identified.

Detectives think the guy in the red hat is white, in his 20's, around 5’9”, between 175 and 195 pounds and had light brown to reddish shaggy hair.

The woman with him is believed to be Hispanic, about 5’5” or 5’6” and 130 to 150 pounds. She had long, black hair in a ponytail.

Detectives think the suspect who struck last weekend is white, tall and lanky with a goatee and linked to the pickup truck shown above.

If you recognize the suspect's vehicles -- especially that Jeep Cherokee with the bright orange gas cans, or can tell Renton detectives the suspect's names -- a cash reward is waiting for you.

Just call Crime Stoppers with your tip to get it.

The number to the hot line is 1-800-222-TIPS, or use the P3 Tips App to submit your information.