Bail reduction denied for former deputy in domestic violence case

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — A former Skagit County sheriff’s deputy charged with domestic violence has had a request for reduced bail denied.

The Skagit Valley Herald reports Russell Whitmore’s lawyer, Tom Fryer, on Wednesday requested bail be lowered from $250,000 so Whitmore could possibly make bail and receive medical services.

Whitmore is charged with unlawful imprisonment, assault and assault with a weapon in a January incident involving his wife.

Whitmore recently completed 90 days at Western State Hospital after a jail suicide attempt reportedly left him with diminished mental capabilities.

Fryer argued Whitmore needed services not available at Western. Judge Brian Stiles sided with prosecutors who said Whitmore has tried to contact the victim and could be violent if released.

Whitmore was ordered to return to Western State Hospital.