Woman killed by Amtrak train Saturday identified as 18-year-old from Marysville

EVERETT, Wash. — The Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office on Thursday identified a young woman who was struck and killed by an Amtrak train near Silvana as Stephani Moser, 18, of Marysville.

The office said the cause of death was blunt force injuries and the manner of death was an accident.

According to witnesses, Stephani was standing on a bridge when the train came around the corner at about 60 mph. The train operator sounded the horn and Stephani attempted to flee. Despite her efforts, the sheriff’s office said, she was stuck by the train and succumbed to her injuries at the scene of the accident.

On her Facebook page, her family members posted this:

“To all of my friends, I loved you all, we laughed and cried together, shared good times and bad. I have been called home to heaven and do so willingly. I’m so sorry that my passing was terrible but my body was only a vessel for my soul. It’s OK to be mad, sad, cry and laugh as you remember the good and not so good times we had.

“Know that I am at Peace.

“My Dad is having celebration of my life this coming Sunday at the Church of Christ at 4 PM in Marysville, WA. Please contact my dad for more information.

“From Scott Moser on behalf of me.”