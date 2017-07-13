× Woman faces hate crime for calling neighbors ‘terrorists’

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. (AP) — A Washington woman is facing charges of malicious harassment for repeatedly calling her Middle Eastern neighbors terrorists.

The Spokesman-Review reported Wednesday that the harassed neighbors called deputies and showed them cell phone footage of 68-year-old Shalisha Israel’s tirade against them.

The video shows Israel repeatedly yelling, “Go back to where you belong.” The neighbors say she had been harassing them for weeks.

Israel told police she was upset that the neighbors had been driving too fast in the parking lot, and she admitted to calling them terrorists.

She was arrested on Tuesday and faces three charges of harassment under the state’s hate crime law. She initially gave a fake name to police and is facing a charge of making a false statement to a police officer.