× Police dealing with a stinky clean-up in Puyallup

PUYALLUP, Wash. – Some police officers had a smell day after a septic truck overturned in Puyallup.

The stinky collision happened on North Levee Road Thursday morning.

Puyallup Police tweeted a photo, showing the truck upside down with officers holding their noses.

No word if anyone was hurt in the crash.