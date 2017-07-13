× Panera plans to hire 118 delivery drivers for Seattle-Tacoma

SEATTLE — Panera Bread is breaking into the food delivery service industry and they are starting in the Seattle-Tacoma area.

The St. Louis-based company announced the news Thursday.

As they make their push into food delivery, the company says they plan on hiring 118 employees.

Interested candidates can see the available delivery jobs as they come available by checking the jobs website and searching “delivery” in their area.

To see if Panera delivery is in your area, visit their website.

Delivery service will be available within an eight-minute drive of a Panera bakery-cafe. Restaurants will deliver between the hours of 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., Monday to Friday. Orders must be at least $5 and a $3 delivery service fee is applied to each order.

The company hopes to roll out their delivery service nationwide in 2018.