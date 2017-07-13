× Mayoral candidates forum to focus on growth

Six of the people running to replace Seattle Mayor Ed Murray will be talking about Seattle growth Thursday night. Jenny Durkan, Jessyn Farrell, Bob Hasegawa, Michael McGinn, and Nikkita Oliver are the six featured candidates. Fifteen other mayoral candidates are invited to participate in an hour-long event before the main forum.

Allied Arts and Forterra are hosting the event, to focus on candidates’ visions for preserving Seattle’s unique character while increasing liveability, improving neighborhood design, and ensuring equity.

The forum at Seattle Center’s Cornish Playhouse begins at 7:00. The event is free, but you do need a ticket to get in. You can sign up here.