Today is National French Fry Day!

DENVER — Thursday is National French Fry Day.

The exact origin of the not-so-healthy snack isn’t clear.

The earliest known reference to ‘french fried potatoes’ occurs in the English work “Cookery For Maids of All Work,” published in 1856.

Some believe the term french fries came not from France but from Belgium during World War I after American soldiers tried the delicacy in the then-French-speaking country.

To celebrate, some restaurants are offering freebies and deals for the salty treat. Offers are good only at participating locations.

Arby’s: Get a free small fries and a drink with the purchase of a brown sugar bacon sandwich.

Dairy Queen: A small order of fries cost $1 on Thursday.

McDonald’s: Order through the restaurant’s app and get a free medium fries not only on National French Fry Day, but every day through Sept. 7.

Wingstop: Sign up for Wingstop’s EClub and get a free large fries.