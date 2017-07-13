× FRAUD ALERT: Calls about King Co. ‘Fallen Officers Memorial’ is fake

SEATTLE — The King County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a phone scam making the rounds this week.

The scam deals with a “Fallen Officers Memorial.”

In a tweet, a spokesperson said, “If you receive a call from King County Sheriff’s Office asking for money for the Fallen Officers Memorial. HANG UP! It is NOT us!”

The Snohomish County Public Utility District is also warning about scams where customers are being asked to pay their bills.

PUD says they never call customers about bill payments.