A truck carrying eels overturned on U.S. 101 in Oregon Thursday, creating a slimy, gooey mess over the road and a nearby car.

The Oregon State Police said the eels were being sent to Korea “for consumption.” They won’t make it to their final destination.

Police have tweeted photos and a video from the crash scene and it will make you say ‘ewww’

The highway is down to one lane, but Oregon Department of Transportation hopes to reopen the road around 3 p.m.