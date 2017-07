× Death of man found along road in Lake Stevens classified as a suicide, official says

EVERETT, Wash. — The Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office said Thursday that the death of a 53-year-old man found along a road in Lake Stevens Tuesday has been classified as a suicide.

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office says the body was discovered around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of 44th Street Northeast and 123rd Avenue Northeast by someone traveling in the area.