× All 3 bodies found in Olympic National Park identified

PORT ANGELES, Wash. — Authorities have identified a woman whose body was found near Hurricane Ridge July 2 in Olympic National Park.

The Peninsula Daily News reported Wednesday her identity as 57-year-old Kathryn Kennedy.

She had been reported missing from Issaquah and was found with a minivan about 200 feet below Obstruction Point Road. Autopsy results are pending.

Kennedy’s body was one of three discovered in the park on the July 1-2 weekend.

The body of 60-year-old William “Dave” Woodson of Kingston was discovered in a boulder field near the Norwegian Memorial July 1.

Medical examiner Dr. Eric Kiesel says Woodson’s cause of death was salt water drowning with an underlying cardiovascular condition.

The body of 20-year-old missing hiker Zach Krull was found near Lake Cushman July 1.

Mason County Coroner Wes Stockwell says Krull most likely died from hypothermia or loss of core body temperature.