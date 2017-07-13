× 60-year-old man critically injured while crossing 15th Avenue South

SEATTLE — A 60-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries when he was struck by a driver on Beacon Hill Thursday morning.

Seattle police say the man was crossing 15th Avenue South in a marked crosswalk when a driver in a Toyota Camry, traveling northbound on 15th, struck him.

The victim was transported to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.

Police say the 79-year-old male driver was evaluated at the scene. Officials found no signs of impairment.

Both directions of 15th Avenue South were shut down while the investigation was conducted, but the road has since been reopened.

Traffic Collision detectives are investigating the case.