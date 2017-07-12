× Washington State Capitol Campus on lockdown, due to police activity

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Washington State Capitol Campus in Olympia is on lockdown, due to police activity.

Students, faculty, and staff received a text alert telling them to shelter in place.

BREAKING: State Capitol campus in Olympia on lockdown. Employees got text alerts telling them to shelter in place. #Q13FOX — Brandi Kruse (@BrandiKruse) July 12, 2017

WSP and local officers @ Capitol Campus Natural Resource building for police activity. Campus buildings in lockdown. — WA State Patrol (@wastatepatrol) July 12, 2017

A man inside the Natural Resources Building tweeted he heard gunshots. The Natural Resources Building is located at 1111 Washington St. SE.

No word on injuries, if any.

