Washington farmer charged with animal abuse gets cows back

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — A northwest Washington farmer charged in April with starving his animals to death has avoided felony convictions and will get several surviving cows back.

The Bellingham Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2udYd1a ) that 35-year-old Seth Snook, owner of Snook Brook Farms, entered an agreement in court Tuesday that dismisses three felony counts of animal cruelty. Two misdemeanor counts will also be dismissed if Snook keeps a clean record.

Whatcom County Superior Court Judge Raquel Montoya-Lewis approved a plan where Snook’s farm must be inspected monthly by a licensed veterinarian.

Court records show investigators found starved animals, as well as carcasses of cows and pigs, at the farm in Ferndale. An animal control report found at least 28 animals were starving or starved.

Snook’s defense attorney has said her client had to care for his wife and daughters on his own after his wife underwent cranial surgery. The situation had made it hard for Snook to manage the farm.