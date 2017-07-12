× Tacoma passes new laws targeting homeless in cars, tents

TACOMA, Wash –Lawmakers in Tacoma recently passed new ordinances restricting where and how long homeless people can live.

Elected officials in the City of Destiny declared homelessness an emergency earlier this year and is now following a three-phased approach to deal with the issue.

Part of plan includes providing basic human services, like fresh water and garbage collection, to city-approved homeless camps.

But now new ordinances limit the amount of time people will be allowed to sleep in their car – and makes tent camping in public illegal.

What used to be allowed for 72 hours, one of the new laws now restricts people living in vehicles to only 7 days. The law also imposes a series of fines which escalate with each infraction.

The other new law prohibits camping in public spaces except where the sites are authorized by the city.

The new laws are an effort by city lawmakers to tackle what’s been described by officials as a public health crisis.