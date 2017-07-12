× Microsoft closing plant south of Portland, Oregon

WILSONVILLE, Ore. — Microsoft is closing the Wilsonville, Oregon, plant that produced the Surface Hub, its giant touchscreen computer for conference rooms.

The Oregonian reports the company outlined its closure plans in a letter to the state Tuesday. The letter said 124 jobs will be lost at the plant south of Portland.

The announcement came days after Microsoft acknowledged plans to eliminate up to 3,000 jobs throughout its global operations.

The Surface Hub emerged from Perceptive Pixel, a company Microsoft purchased in 2012 that had its engineering team in Wilsonville.