Human remains found in search for 4 missing Pennsylvania men; 1 victim identified

NEW HOPE, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say they’ve found human remains in their search for four missing young Pennsylvania men and they can now identify one victim.

Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub said early Thursday morning that one set of remains has been identified as 19-year-old Dean Finocchiaro.

Weintraub says they’ve found additional remains on a sprawling farm in suburban Philadelphia that they still have yet to identify.

Finocchiaro, 22-year-old Mark Sturgis, 21-year-old Tom Meo and 19-year-old Jimi Tar Patrick have been missing since last week.

On Wednesday, authorities arrested the son of the property’s owners, 20-year-old Cosmo DiNardo, on charges he tried to sell one of the missing men’s cars a day after he was last seen. He’s being held on $5 million bail.

Finocchiario and Patrick were reported missing last week, while Meo and Sturgis were reported missing on Sunday. Sturgis’ father told the Philadelphia Inquirer that Meo and his son, who both work in construction, failed to show up to work Saturday. They were both last seen Friday.

Finocchiario was also last seen on Friday, while Patrick disappeared Wednesday, according to the paper. It’s unclear what, if any, connection the disappearances might have, but investigators did confirm that the four men know each other.

On Sunday evening, state police searched a home along Aquetong Road in Solebury Township and found a car belonging to one of the teens in a garage. WTXF-TV describes the house as “seemingly abandoned.”

Investigators also found a car belonging to Sturgis in the parking lot of Peddler’s Village, a quaint shopping district.