× Gymboree is closing 350 stores, including 10 in Washington

SAN FRANCISCO — Children’s clothing seller Gymboree Corp. is closing 350 of its Gymboree, Crazy 8, and Janie and Jack stores nationwide, as its works to restructure in bankruptcy.

The company will have more than 900 locations after the stores are shut down.

Gymboree filed for bankruptcy protection in June. Traditional retailers have been struggling to deal with strong competition from online companies and slowing mall traffic.

The closing sales at affected stores are scheduled to begin next Tuesday.

Gymboree Stores in Washington & Oregon

Gymboree

Pacific Place

600 Pine Street

Seattle, WA

98101

206.287.1991

Gymboree

Northgate Mall

401 NE Northgate Way,

Suite #529

Seattle, WA

98125

206.366.0133

Gymboree

Capital Mall

625 Blacklake Blvd. SW,

Suite #225

Olympia, WA

98502

360.786.5254

Gymboree

Valley Mall

2529 Main Street,

#A16

Union Gap, WA

98903

509.452.7449

Gymboree

River Park Square

808 W. Main Street,

Suite 205

Spokane, WA

99201

509.363.9019

Gymboree

Valley River Center

270 Valley River Center

Eugene, OR

97401

541.465.3813

Gymboree

Clackamas Town Center

12000 SE 82nd Ave,

#B105

Happy Valley, OR

97086

503.654.0927

Gymboree

Rogue Valley Mall

1600 N. Riverside Avenue

Medford, OR

97501

541.732.0755

Crazy 8 Stores in Washington & Oregon

Crazy 8

Northgate Mall

401 NE Northgate Way,

Suite 536

Seattle, WA

98125

206.417.4543

Crazy 8

Spokane Valley Mall

14700 E. Indiana Avenue,

Suite 1052

Spokane, WA

99216

509.924.4288

Crazy 8

Bellis Fair

1 Bellingham Fair Pkwy.,

Space #112

Bellingham, WA

98226

360.738.4763

Crazy 8

South Mill Mall

3500 South Meridian,

Unit #230

Puyallup, WA

98373

253.445.7049

Crazy 8

Streets of Tanasbourne

2205 NW Allie Ave.

Hillsbobo, OR

97124

503.439.1016

Jani and Jack Stores in Washington & Oregon

Janie and Jack

Redmond Town Center

16427 NE 74th St.

#E-130

Redmond, WA

98052

425.867.2453