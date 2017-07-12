Gymboree is closing 350 stores, including 10 in Washington
SAN FRANCISCO — Children’s clothing seller Gymboree Corp. is closing 350 of its Gymboree, Crazy 8, and Janie and Jack stores nationwide, as its works to restructure in bankruptcy.
The company will have more than 900 locations after the stores are shut down.
Gymboree filed for bankruptcy protection in June. Traditional retailers have been struggling to deal with strong competition from online companies and slowing mall traffic.
The closing sales at affected stores are scheduled to begin next Tuesday.
Gymboree Stores in Washington & Oregon
Gymboree
Pacific Place
600 Pine Street
Seattle, WA
98101
206.287.1991
Gymboree
Northgate Mall
401 NE Northgate Way,
Suite #529
Seattle, WA
98125
206.366.0133
Gymboree
Capital Mall
625 Blacklake Blvd. SW,
Suite #225
Olympia, WA
98502
360.786.5254
Gymboree
Valley Mall
2529 Main Street,
#A16
Union Gap, WA
98903
509.452.7449
Gymboree
River Park Square
808 W. Main Street,
Suite 205
Spokane, WA
99201
509.363.9019
Gymboree
Valley River Center
270 Valley River Center
Eugene, OR
97401
541.465.3813
Gymboree
Clackamas Town Center
12000 SE 82nd Ave,
#B105
Happy Valley, OR
97086
503.654.0927
Gymboree
Rogue Valley Mall
1600 N. Riverside Avenue
Medford, OR
97501
541.732.0755
Crazy 8 Stores in Washington & Oregon
Crazy 8
Northgate Mall
401 NE Northgate Way,
Suite 536
Seattle, WA
98125
206.417.4543
Crazy 8
Spokane Valley Mall
14700 E. Indiana Avenue,
Suite 1052
Spokane, WA
99216
509.924.4288
Crazy 8
Bellis Fair
1 Bellingham Fair Pkwy.,
Space #112
Bellingham, WA
98226
360.738.4763
Crazy 8
South Mill Mall
3500 South Meridian,
Unit #230
Puyallup, WA
98373
253.445.7049
Crazy 8
Streets of Tanasbourne
2205 NW Allie Ave.
Hillsbobo, OR
97124
503.439.1016
Jani and Jack Stores in Washington & Oregon
Janie and Jack
Redmond Town Center
16427 NE 74th St.
#E-130
Redmond, WA
98052
425.867.2453