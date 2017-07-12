× Cops: Easton man has argument with wife, burns down their home

EASTON, Wash. — Deputies arrested a 45-year-old man who they say set his own home on fire after an altercation with his wife.

Firefighters were called around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday to a house fire in Easton.

According to the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office, a neighbor called 911 and told dispatchers that a woman said her husband started the fire after an altercation between the two of them.

Crews responded and put out the fire, but the home was destroyed.

Deputies said they found the 45-year-old man around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday and arrested him.

Sheriff’s detectives and the county fire marshal are investigating.