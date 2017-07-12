× Cops: 3 arrested after ramming patrol cars, pursuit in Everett

EVERETT, Wash. — A stolen car parked in a disabled spot led to a wild pursuit and the arrest of three people early Wednesday morning in Everett.

A Snohomish County sheriff’s deputy was called around 4:40 a.m. to the report of a car parked in a disabled spot with several people sleeping inside. As the deputy approached the location on 132nd St SE, the driver of the stolen car rammed the patrol car and took off.

Deputies said they used stops sticks and PIT maneuvers to eventually bring the suspect’s car to a stop near 19th Ave SE & 121st St SE. They took the driver into custody along with two women who were also in the car.

In all, three sheriff’s patrol cars were damaged and one deputy suffered minor injuries.

Deputies closed the Bothell-Everett highway during the investigation, but it has since reopened.

