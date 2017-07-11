Would You Vote for $30 Car Tab Fees?

Seattle, Wash. – The cost of car tab has been a big story this year. The higher registration prices were approved by voters back in November, with the passing of ST3. But some lawmakers and a well-known political activist have been working to lower the fees.

“I’m not driving a Tesla or a Ferrari or anything like that,” said Redmond driver Jim Gold.

That doesn’t matter. Jim Gold still got a big surprise.

“All of a sudden there was an extra $273 on there that wasn’t there before,” said Gold.

It’s a car tab tax hike to pay for Sound Transit 3; a new mile light rail system.

“Let’s have a do-over on all car tab taxes that have grown over the years on vehicles in the state of Washington and ask yourselves the question, do you think that’s fair?” asked conservative political activist Tim Eyman.

Conservative Political Activist Tim Eyman doesn’t think that’s fair. So he hopes to gather enough signature for Initiative 947, for just a $30 car tab fee for any year, make, or model to hit the ballot in November 2018.

“Let’s everybody in the state have a voice,” said Eyman.

The controversial Eyman is sparking attention from both democrats who largely supports ST3 and republicans who tried to stop the light rail system.

The Advocacy Director for Transportation Choices Coalition Abigail Doerr wrote, “Voters approved the measure last fall because they wanted a reliable option to get out traffic.”

Republican Senator Dino Rossi says it’s because the legislature failed to pass a bill he sponsored with Senator Steve O’Ban to reduce car tab fees.

“Ours would’ve resulted in $4 billion less for sound transit. They would’ve still had $50B out of their $54B. Tim Eyman’s initiative if it should gather signatures and pass would more likely be a 97% cut from what sound transit is after,” said Senator Steve O’Ban.

The Advocacy Director for Transportation Choices Coalition Abigail Doerr fires back by saying, “Initiative 947 is yet another Tim Eyman effort to keep us stuck in traffic. Initiative 947 will delay and cancel voter-approved transit projects.”

But Rossi argues without lawmakers intervening, initiatives like Eyman’s will only continue.

“We are about ready for a tax revolt and sound transit is right in the crosshairs,” said Senator Dino Rossi.