Washington man pleads guilty to fatally shooting neighbor

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — A Washington man who says he was aiming his gun at a vehicle thief when he accidentally shot and killed his neighbor has pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter.

The News Tribune reports (http://bit.ly/2tJwVgU ) 41-year-old Tobin Hugh Panton pleaded guilty Monday to fatally shooting Linda Green last year.

Court documents show Panton saw someone driving off in his Jeep, so he fired shots at the fleeing vehicle.

Panton told investigators he fired at the vehicle until his gun was out of bullets. One of those bullets went into Green’s house and hit her in the head.

Panton is scheduled for sentencing Sept. 8.