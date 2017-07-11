× Eyman announces initiative proposal for $30 tabs to ‘stick it to Sound Transit’

OLYMPIA, Wash. – Even as he battles a $2.1 million lawsuit from the state alleging that he pocketed money from donors, Tim Eyman on Tuesday announced a new initiative to bring back $30 car tabs and “stick it to Sound Transit.”

Eyman came to prominence in Washington when he spearheaded Initiative 695 in 1999, which required voter approval of tax increases and held tabs at $30. The state Supreme Court invalidated the initiative on the grounds that initiatives need to address a single subject, and invalidated Eyman’s I-776 two years later for the same reason.

After the first initiative was invalidated, lawmakers instituted $30 tabs on their own, but costs have crept up to pay for local projects like Sound Transit.

“Barnacles have grown on our $30 tabs, and it’s time to scrape ‘em off,” Eyman’s group wrote in a press release Tuesday touting the new proposal.

In March, the state filed a lawsuit against Eyman alleging that he used donated money for his own expenses.

“This is an elaborate system of deception, all to provide for the profit of Tim Eyman,” Attorney General Bob Ferguson said at the time.

Ferguson’s attorney at the time said the discrepancy comes down to whether two transactions should’ve been included in official reports.

The Washington State Public Disclosure Commission said it found discrepancies in Eyman’s paperwork that didn’t account for more than $300,000 in campaign contributions – and allege nearly one-third of that went to pay for his own personal expenses.

Eyman’s group has until Dec. 31 to gather the 259,622 signatures necessary to get an initiative on the ballot in 2018.