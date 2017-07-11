Police shoot man in Oak Harbor; few details known

OAK HARBOR, Wash. — Police say officers shot a man Tuesday morning in downtown Oak Harbor.

The circumstances of the shooting were not immediately clear.

According to Oak Harbor Police Chief Kevin Dresker, there was a shooting involving police officers around 9:00 a.m. in the 600 block of SE Bayshore Dr.

Dresker said the man was taken to a nearby hospital. It was unclear how seriously he was injured.

No officers were hurt.

The Skagit County Multiple Agency Response Team has been called in to investigate.

Dresker said more information will be released at a later time.